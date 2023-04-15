US presidential elections, Biden will soon resolve the doubts. Pompeo I did it with a side step. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he will not run in the 2024 presidential election, putting an end to speculation that he would challenge his former boss Donald Trump. In an interview with Fox News, Pompeo clarified that he has come to the conclusion that “this is not my time”.

“To anyone who is disappointed by this announcement, I apologize,” he added. “And to those of you who are feeling excited, know that I am 59 years old. There are still many other opportunities for which the timing may be more suitable.” Pompeo, a former congressman from Kansas, thus put an end to speculation that he would have challenged his former boss Trump within the Republican party.

However, his possible candidacy never took off. Republican voters have largely remained loyal to the former president, and the remainder appear to have shifted their support to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is second in most polls.

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, reiterated that “my plan is to run again” for the presidential elections in 2024. Speaking with accompanying journalists in Dublin, the American president underlined that the mission to Ireland and Northern Ireland “strengthened my optimism about what can be done”.

Biden has long leaked his intention to run again in 2024, but the lack of a formal announcement has ended up throwing supporters of the Democratic Party into turmoil. However, behind the scenes, collaborators and allies have already begun to put in place the necessary measures to create a campaign infrastructure and a fundraising apparatus in view of a candidacy in 2024 that could be a repeat of the 2020 duel with the his predecessor Donald Trump, already on the field for the Republicans.

Biden’s proposal is to “finish the job” after a first term that saw several legislative successes, including billions of dollars in federal funds to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and for new infrastructure. But his age makes his re-election a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party, which faces a difficult electoral map to retain control of the Senate in 2024 and is currently in the minority in the House of Representatives.

Biden’s approval ratings are stuck at 40%. Not to mention that at the end of any second term you would be 86 years old, nine years more than the average life expectancy of men in the United States.

Doctors declared Biden, who does not drink alcohol and works out five times a week, “fit for duty” after an examination in February. The White House argues that his resume demonstrates that he is mentally capable of dealing with the rigors of White House work.