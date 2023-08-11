“US pressure on Pakistan to distrust Prime Minister Khan: he was “too neutral” on the Russian invasion of Ukraine”

“The State Department of the Usa he encouraged the Pakistani government to remove Imran Khan as prime minister.” The reason? There neutrality of the former Pakistani premier on theRussian invasion of Ukraine. This is what an indiscretion from The Intercept, which cites a secret Pakistani government document. The news is published on August 9, four days later the arrest of Khan, sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for corruption on charges of having appropriated gifts received from foreign dignitaries when he was prime minister, a ruling termed “unfounded” by his supporters which caused the political conflict in the country to deteriorate. The sentence issued against him also provides for thedisqualification from public office for five years. The former prime minister had already been arrested in May and accused together with his wife of having received land worth millions of dollars as tangent by a real estate mogul through a charity, the Fondo al-Qadir. The arrest had provoked violent protests, and was later declared illegal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The document of The Intercept – According to reports from the American online newspaper, the document in question, marked as “secret”, contains a description of a meeting, which took place on March 7, 2022, between Asad Majeed Khan, then Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, and US State Department representatives, including Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for the office of South and Central Asian affairs. In the document, the United States “criticizes Khan’s approach to the war in Ukraine.” In fact, according to what he reports The InterceptLu bluntly expressed Washington’s anger at Pakistan’s involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. In the document, Lu explains that “the people here and in Europe are pretty worried for why Pakistan is taking such a stance aggressively neutral (on Ukraine), if such a position is possible. It doesn’t seem like a neutral position to us.” The previous March 2 Lu had indeed been questioned on the neutrality of India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the war in Ukraine during a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. The day before the meeting, however, Khan had spoken at a demonstration responding to Europe’s requests for Pakistan to support Ukraine by thundering: “Are we your slaves?”.

Also in the document describes how Donald Lu raises the possibility of a vote of no confidence towards Khan: “I think that if the vote of no confidence against the prime minister is successful, everything will be forgiven by Washington because the visit to Russia is seen as a decision of the prime minister. Otherwise, I think it will be difficult to move forward.” Lu finally warns that Pakistan might lose the support of its Western partners if the problem is not solved. “I can’t predict how Europe will see it,” he says, “but I suspect their reaction will be similar,” adding that if Khan were to keep power, he would risk being “isolated” from both Europe and the United States . A month after the meeting with US officials described in the leaked Pakistani government document, a vote of no confidence in Khan was then held in the Pakistani Parliament.

Since then, Khan and his supporters have manifested constantly in the squares against the military and the government of Shehbaz Sharif, who according to Khan were responsible for orchestrating his overthrow at the behest of the United States. Khan’s distrust has in fact caused political and economic turmoil throughout the country. The former premier, who from the outset accused of having been deposed in a plot led by the United States, had been waging a political struggle against the central power and Sharif’s government for months. Meanwhile, on August 6, current Prime Minister Sharif announced the resignation of his government, explaining that he found himself in serious difficulty in abandoning the leadership of the country “at the height of a serious economic crisis, with skyrocketing fuel prices and amid political chaos.”

@youssef_siher

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

