US rail strike crisis lifted?Congress intervenes to force labor deal for first time in 30 years

News from the Financial Associated Press on December 2 (edited by Liu Rui)ET on Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed legislation that would force a temporary rail labor agreement to avoid the U.S. attending a nationwide rail strike. It was the first time Congress had intervened in railroad union negotiations since 1992.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the legislation on Wednesday. If U.S. President Joe Biden eventually signs the bill, railroad unions will have to accept the terms of a tentative agreement proposed by the Biden administration in September, thereby avoiding a nationwide strike.

Congress meddles in union talks for first time in 30 years

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 80 to 15 on Thursday Eastern Time, and the bill has now been submitted to U.S. President Joe Biden. In a statement after the Senate vote, Biden said he would sign the bill into law “once Congress gets it to my desk.”

Four of the 12 railroad unions in the U.S. have previously rejected the deal. The deadlock in negotiations between Amtrak and the four unions has also made American railroads face the threat of a large-scale strike.

Biden has said he is unwilling to overturn some union votes on the contract, but has stressed that a complete shutdown of the railroads would “destroy” the U.S. economy.

“I know many in Congress share my reluctance to overturn the union approval process,” he said in a statement. “But in this case, the consequences of a rail shutdown are too severe for working families across the country.”

U.S. unions have complained that the agreement to enforce the bill deprives them of the right to strike.

U.S. union warns workers may resign

Under the new agreement enshrined in the bill, Amtrak will provide railroad workers with a 24% pay increase over five years from 2020 to 2024, paying an average of $11,000 in wages immediately after the agreement is approved, plus an additional day paid leave.

In fact, the House also passed a separate bill on Wednesday that would add seven days of paid sick leave to the agreement instead of one. But the bill was defeated in a Senate vote on Thursday.

The issue of paid sick leave, however, has been a major rift in negotiations between the railroad and the union.

There is growing concern thatSome rail workers will quit over no guarantee of paid sick leave

“I keep hearing that there are people who are going to do it. It’s always possible,” he said. For enough vacation time, we need more employees.”

Both parties in the United States must reach an agreement before December 9, otherwise the workers will go on strike. According to industry estimates, rail strikes cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day. If the two sides do not reach an agreement, in order to prepare for the strike in advance, the rail movement of certain goods will be restricted as early as this weekend.

