US ranchers accuse White House of lying about border immigration crisis: We don’t feel safe – yqqlm

Immigrants camp in front of a homeless center in Texas, USA.

Overseas Network, May 6th According to a report by the US “New York Post” on May 5, in an interview a few days ago, a rancher in Texas criticized the US federal government’s claim that the border immigration crisis has improved as a lie. She said that the actual situation is getting worse every day, and the local people feel insecure.

Rancher Stephanie Canales said White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre claimed that illegal immigration at the border had “dropped by more than 90 percent,” but that wasn’t the case, “for those of us who live at the border every day. As far as people are concerned, the situation is not improving at all, it will only continue to get worse. I don’t care what lies they (the federal government) tell Americans. They are all lies, because the situation is getting worse every day.”

Canales also said that locals had to install cameras all over the house. “These cameras allow us to see who has entered the house at any time, so that the patrol can be notified. But we paid a huge price for this. We are very depressed. We have no sense of security at all.” (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

