US Rejects Australia’s Plea to Drop Charges Against Julian Assange

Australia Urges US to Drop Charges Against WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

August 1, 2023 – In a recent attempt to persuade the US government, Australia has called for the dropping of charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has defended the continued prosecution of the Australian journalist, citing the seriousness of the offenses he allegedly committed over a decade ago.

According to the Associated Press, Australia’s center-left Labor government has been urging the United States to abandon the charges since winning elections last year. Assange, who opposes extradition to the US, has already spent four years in a British prison.

The issue of Assange was recently discussed in a meeting between Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. While Australia expressed its hopes of dropping the charges, Blinken asserted, “Assange is being prosecuted in the United States for a very serious criminal offense in connection with one of the worst leaks of classified information in our country’s history.”

US prosecutors have accused Assange of assisting former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in stealing classified US documents. Assange founded the notorious “WikiLeaks” website in 2006 and, in 2010, released a vast collection of classified US government diplomatic and military documents acquired through Manning’s actions. The US Department of Justice later charged Assange with 17 counts of espionage and one count of improper computer use in 2019.

Manning, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013, had her sentence commuted by former President Barack Obama in January 2017, reducing it to four months. This move expedited her release from 2045 to May 2017.

If Assange is extradited to the United States and found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison. Australia argues that the US has been inconsistent in its treatment of Assange and Manning.

The British newspaper, The Guardian, reported that Blinken’s stance is seen as a setback for international efforts to come to Assange’s aid.

The future of Julian Assange remains uncertain as the legal battle continues, with Australia pushing for a resolution that would see the charges dropped. As the case unfolds, the international community watches closely, recognizing the potential implications it could have on journalism and press freedom.

