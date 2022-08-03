Home World US, Republican MP Walorski died in a car accident
World

US, Republican MP Walorski died in a car accident

by admin
US, Republican MP Walorski died in a car accident

WASHINGTON. Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a car accident. This is what her office announces. “Jackie’s husband has just been informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office,” the congressman’s office said in a statement. Walorski, 58, was originally from South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband had previously been missionaries in Romania, where they started a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to poor children. Walorski worked as a television reporter in South Bend before turning to politics.

See also  Alina Kabaeva, sanctions on Putin's lover are ready but the US is holding them in place in the latest attempt to avoid escalation with the Russian president

You may also like

Marek Halter: “A victory for Meloni? I fear...

Nagorno Karabakh, clashes between Azeris and Armenians: at...

Archie’s tragedy, the Strasbourg Court will not intervene...

Oil, Opec + disappoints with the smallest increase...

Usa, President Biden remains positive at Covid: “He’s...

No reggae if you’re white: a Swiss band...

Ukraine, Schroeder: “Putin wants a negotiated solution”. The...

Biden to second executive order to protect abortion:...

Brexit, Scotland, Russia: why the fundamentalism of Liz...

Austria, there is a suspect in the case...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy