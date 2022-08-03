WASHINGTON. Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a car accident. This is what her office announces. “Jackie’s husband has just been informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office,” the congressman’s office said in a statement. Walorski, 58, was originally from South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband had previously been missionaries in Romania, where they started a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to poor children. Walorski worked as a television reporter in South Bend before turning to politics.
