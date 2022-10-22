Home World US, Republicans divided on military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine
World

US, Republicans divided on military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

by admin
US, Republicans divided on military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

US, Republicans divided on military and humanitarian aid

A rift in the US Republican party over military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine to face the Russian war. Senate party leader Mitch McConnell urged the Biden administration to speed up and enlarge them (including by providing long-range fire capabilities), thereby distancing himself from his colleague Kevin McCharthy, leader of the Grand Old Party at the Room. The latter, interpreter of a line closer to that of Donald Trump, has warned in recent days that if the Republicans win in the Midterm elections on November 8, they will no longer send “blank checks” to Kiev while a possible economic recession looms and the border with Mexico remains in crisis.

See also  Hong Kong, Nicole Kidman skips quarantine and goes shopping. And the citizens get angry

You may also like

Latest news on Zhejiang epidemic: 5 new confirmed...

China, Xi Jinping closes the party’s 20th congress....

The latest news on the epidemic in Zhejiang:...

“Woman, life, freedom”: the new words of the...

United Kingdom, Boris Johnson aims for an encore...

The U.S. military’s most hidden submarine rarely appears...

The orderly operation of national freight logistics monitoring...

Tehran’s military aids Moscow, Ukraine’s foreign minister advises...

Ϊˡȥ ¹ͣծɲͨ2000ŷԪԴ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy