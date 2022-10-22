8:05

US, Republicans divided on military and humanitarian aid

A rift in the US Republican party over military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine to face the Russian war. Senate party leader Mitch McConnell urged the Biden administration to speed up and enlarge them (including by providing long-range fire capabilities), thereby distancing himself from his colleague Kevin McCharthy, leader of the Grand Old Party at the Room. The latter, interpreter of a line closer to that of Donald Trump, has warned in recent days that if the Republicans win in the Midterm elections on November 8, they will no longer send “blank checks” to Kiev while a possible economic recession looms and the border with Mexico remains in crisis.