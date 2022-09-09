Home World US, sanctions on Iranian company for the supply of drones to Russia
The US has imposed sanctions on an Iranian company, Safiran Airport Services, which helped send drones to Russia for use in Ukraine and warned non-Iranian companies not to get involved in the trade. The measure was taken by the Treasury two months after the White House leaked intelligence that Moscow had requested drones from Tehran over the conflict in Ukraine.

Safiran Airport Services (Safiran), based in Tehran, has been accused of coordinating Russian military flights between Iran and Russia, including those associated with the transport of Iranian drones, personnel and equipment. “The information we have also indicates that after assembly and testing, Russian aerospace forces intend to deploy Iranian drones alongside Russian ones in their war against Ukraine,” the Treasury Department said.

“Russia is making increasingly desperate choices to continue its unprovoked war against Ukraine, particularly in the face of our unprecedented sanctions and export controls,” said the Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Intelligence. financial Brian Nelson.

