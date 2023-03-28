Audrey Elizabeth Hall committed a massacre at an elementary school in Nashville.

Izvor: Twitter/Printscreen/Metro Nashville PD

Yesterday, three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, in the south of the USA. The attack was carried out by a 28-year-old woman identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hola former student of the school who was killed by the police on the spot. The murdered children were between eight and nine years old.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters that Audrey Elizabeth Hall had come out as transgender. It is still unclear whether the attacker has been officially identified as a woman or a man. Meanwhile, police in Nashville have released a video showing it as the attacker enters the school. In the video, which appears to be from the building’s surveillance cameras, Audrey Hale is seen shooting at the front door and then walking through the broken glass to enter the school.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol.pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville)March 28, 2023

The attacker was wearing a red cap, camouflage pants and what looks like a protective vest. Hale carried an assault rifle in one hand, while a second, similar weapon hung from her left hip. After she entered the school, the video shows her wandering through the empty corridors of the school, at one point she passes a room with the sign “Ministers”.

Police officers found maps of the building with the attack plan at Odra’s. Police have posted crime scene pictures that show Audrey Hale was about to shoot when police arrived. According to police, she fired at their vehicles as they approached, hitting one vehicle through the windshield.

The first footage and photos show both the weapon used in the attack and her Honda Fit car parked nearby. The shooting stopped about 14 minutes after it began, when police stormed the building and killed the woman.

Hale entered the Covenant building after shooting out the glass of these doors.pic.twitter.com/EC5e7bA5dN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville)March 28, 2023

All three students were nine years old and they have been identified as Evelyn Dyckhouse, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, writes CNN. 61-year-old Cynthia Pick, 60-year-old Catherine Kunz and Mike Hill (60) were also killed in the shooting, the police said.

