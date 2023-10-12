US Secretary of State expresses support for investigations into alleged sabotage of Baltic gas pipeline

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed his support for the ongoing investigations by Finland and Estonia into the alleged sabotage of the Balticconnector gas pipeline. The pipeline, which suffered damage over the weekend, was found to have a leak. Blinken stated on his social media profile that the US supports Finland and Estonia, both NATO allies, in their efforts to determine the cause of the damage. The operators of the pipeline, both Finnish and Estonian, have announced that repair work could take up to five months, meaning the infrastructure will not be operational until the end of the first quarter of 2024. The sudden drop in pressure in the underwater pipeline has sparked investigations to determine the origin and ascertain whether it was a result of deliberate action, such as the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

