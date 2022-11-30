Home World US Senate approves law to protect gay marriage. By the end of the year the passage to the Chamber
WASHINGTON – The US Senate passed a bipartisan law to federally protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Cnn reports it. Once the first hurdle has been overcome, the provision now passes to the Chamber which should approve it by the end of the year, perhaps as early as next week.

While the law passed by the US Senate does not establish a national obligation to legalize same-sex marriage, it does require that states recognize same-sex marriage. So, if the Supreme Court were to overturn the 2015 Obergefell vs. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, a state could still pass a law to ban it but would be required to recognize same-sex marriage. where it is legal.

The law was strongly supported by the Biden administration after the shocking decision of the US Supreme Court last June to overturn the ‘Roe vs. Wade’ sentence which guaranteed the right to abortion.

