US Senate evacuated | Info

The offices of the US Senate were evacuated today after a report of an armed assailant was received, the police announced today, and that the assailant has not been found.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Washington police spokesman Hugh Carew said that after reports of a possible active shooter in the US Capitol complex, the police conducted a search and found neither the attacker nor any wounded, reported Reuters.

“There was a report about an active attacker, it seems that it was wrong. No attacker was found,” said Kerju.

The US Senate was on summer break, and most of the deputies are not in Washington. However, Congressional offices are maintaining a number of on-site staff.

Also, there are usually dozens of workers in the Senate cafeterias and cafes, in the area of ​​security and building maintenance, and there are also tourists.

(Srna)

