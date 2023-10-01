US Senate Passes Short-Term Appropriation Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

U.S. Senate Passes Short-Term Appropriation Bill, Avoiding Government Shutdown Crisis

September 30, 28 minutes ago – The U.S. Senate has successfully passed a short-term appropriation bill, thereby averting a government shutdown crisis that was looming before the October 1 deadline. President Biden promptly signed the bill into effect just before midnight, ensuring the federal government’s continued operation.

The approved bill, which remains in effect for 45 days, maintains federal spending at current levels until November 17. While the appropriation retains natural disaster aid spending, it eliminates a proposed $6 billion in aid to Ukraine that had been previously suggested.

The issue of providing aid to Ukraine has been a point of contention for lawmakers from both parties. Democrats have shown support for aid to Ukraine, but some Republicans oppose it, arguing that domestic issues such as strengthening the border should take precedence. Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, the United States has already provided over $75 billion in aid to Ukraine.

In response to the Senate vote, President Biden issued a statement acknowledging the widespread support for Ukraine among Congress members. Although the agreement does not include new funding to reflect this support, Biden vowed to ensure the continued commitment to Ukraine, declaring that “no one in the world will allow U.S. support for Ukraine to be interrupted.”

In a rare display of unity, members of Senate leadership from both parties released a joint statement, reaffirming their commitment to providing ongoing U.S. government support to Ukraine in the weeks to come.

A White House official informed CBS News that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has expressed support for providing funds to assist Ukraine in countering Russia’s illegal invasion, is expected to submit a separate bill to Congress soon.

The U.S. Congress has been deadlocked over funding issues, and a failure to pass a budget before the beginning of the new fiscal year on October 1 would have resulted in a government shutdown. This scenario would have furloughed millions of employees and suspended numerous public services.

Republican House Speaker McCarthy presented a new proposal just one day prior to the shutdown deadline, overcoming resistance from hard-liners within his party. With the support of Democrats, the bill passed in the House of Representatives with 335 votes in favor and 91 against. The Democratic-controlled Senate then approved the bill by a vote of 88 to 9.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed relief following the vote, stating, “The American people can breathe a sigh of relief: There will not be a government shutdown tonight.” He emphasized the necessity of bipartisan cooperation to avoid such crises and commended McCarthy for finally heeding the Democrats’ call.

However, McCarthy’s reliance on Democratic votes to pass the bill has drawn criticism from within the Republican Party. Some far-right members, including Matt Gaetz, have threatened to introduce a bill to remove McCarthy from his speakership. In response, McCarthy defiantly stated that he would defend the American people, even if it meant risking his job.

As the temporary appropriation bill is only valid for 45 days, failure to pass a full-year appropriation bill before November 17 would once again thrust the U.S. government into a shutdown crisis. Experts suggest that with fundamental differences on government spending policies yet to be resolved, this political drama may replay in less than seven weeks.

The U.S. government has experienced ten shutdowns since 1981. The most recent occurred on December 21, 2018, during the tenure of President Trump, and lasted for a record-breaking 34 days.

