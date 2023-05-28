Home » US Senator Lindsey Graham meets Zelensky: ‘The death of Russians is the best money spent’
World

by admin
During a meeting with the Ukrainian president Zelenskythe US Senator Lindsey Graham, last May 26, he defined the death of the Russians as “the best money ever spent” by the United States. He can be heard in a video published by various media. The phrase comes in response to a statement by the Ukrainian president, who thanks him for his visit and support. The senator presses him: “free or dead” and Zelensky replies: “You are free” and the senator continues: “you will be too”. Then the offending phrases: “The Russians will die, the money better spent”.

Moscow’s reply came from the deputy head of national security Dmitry Medvedevwho branded Graham as an “old fool”, rejecting the sender of the accusations arguing that “not only do people kill routinely in America, but dirty money is spent to assassinate senators”, recalling the sad fate of many American politicians assassinated during of the decades.

