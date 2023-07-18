US serviceman arrested in North Korea. Pentagon: “He voluntarily crossed the border”

Il command from the United Nationsand, who manages the demilitarized zone (DMZ) and theJoint Security Area (JSA) that separate North Korea from South Korea, reported that a US military was arrested in North Korea after crossing, without authorization, the line Of demarcation North Korean state military. This is the simple soldier Travis Kinghe reported Cbsand US military sources specified that he had been expelled from South Korea for disciplinary reasons: he thus escaped the military escort who was accompanying him to the airport to return to the United States. The US Secretary of Defense intervened personally on the case, Lloyd Austinwho said in a press conference at the Pentagon: “I can confirm that one of our soldiers voluntarily crossed the border into North Korea and is now in the custody of the authorities of Pyongyang during one turn”.

Somehow King he would have managed to get out of the airport and join a group destined for a tour of the demilitarized zone on the border. “It was a deliberate decision by the military to cross the border,” the military sources explain. A person who was part of the tour in the Dmz he told the Cbs who had just visited one of the buildings that “a man burst into laughter” and started running between them building. “At first I thought it was a bad joke, but then I saw it didn’t add up and everyone was flustered,” she added. The man had first been put to the arrests and then expelled from South Koreawhere the United States they have a contingent of over 28 thousand units. Even an American official interviewed by the Cnn he had declared, shortly after the release of the news, that it could be a case of “desertion”. The Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas is one of the most FORTIFIED al worldfull of landmines and surrounded by electric fences and barbed wire. Supervised per 24 ore al day by armed guards from the two armies supported by surveillance cameras.

