US ship and warplanes to dissuade Iran from seizing ships in the Gulf

US ship and warplanes to dissuade Iran from seizing ships in the Gulf

WASHINGTON. The United States is deploying a destroyer and F-35 and F-16 warplanes to the Middle East to dissuade Iran from seizing ships in the Gulf, the Pentagon has announced. The move comes after the Iranian navy attempted to seize two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman earlier this month, in one case when one of the vessels opened fire.

“In light of this continued threat, and in coordination with our partners and allies, the Department of Defense is increasing our presence and ability to monitor the Strait and surrounding waters,” Pentagon Deputy Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said, calling on Tehran to “immediately cease these destabilizing actions that threaten the free flow of trade across this strategic waterway”.

