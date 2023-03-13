Home World US-South Korea exercises, Pyongyang launches submarine missiles
Tensions escalate at the border between North and South Korea. South Korean and US militaries today kicked off their largest joint military exercises in years, hours after North Korea confirmed it had tested missiles launched from submarines as a form of protest against the US-South Korea manoeuvres, which it considers a test of invasion. North Korea’s March 12 missile launches highlight that the country is likely to conduct provocative weapons-testing activities during the 11-day US-South Korea exercises.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel “frantic war preparation moves” by his rivals. The South Korean-US exercises include a computer simulation called Freedom Shield 23 and several combined field training exercises, collectively known as Warrior Shield FTX.

North Korea’s official news agency called the missiles “strategic” weapons and said their launches verified the operational stance of the country’s “nuclear war deterrence”. This implies that North Korea intends to arm cruise missiles with nuclear warheads. the agency then pointed out that the missiles flew for more than two hours, drawing eight-shaped patterns and demonstrating the ability to hit targets at a distance of 1,500 km. The missiles were launched from the 8.24 Yongung vessel, KCNA said, referring to a submarine that North Korea used to conduct its first submarine-launched ballistic missile test in 2016.

Reported launch details show that Japan, including U.S. military bases on Okinawa, are within easy reach of the missiles if they are launched from northern eastern waters, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korea. of Seoul. He added that the weapons could also reach the territory of Guam in the US Pacific if a North Korean submarine.

