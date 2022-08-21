Home World US-South Korea, military exercises resume after four years
For the first time in four years, Washington and Seoul will resume joint military exercises in South Korea tomorrow, as the North Korean nuclear threat grows and China strengthens its presence around Taiwan.

The maneuvers, which will last 11 days, will involve jets, tanks and thousands of soldiers, in a simulated conflict against the Kim Jong Un regime.

The annual summer exercises, called “Ulchi Freedom Shield”, had been reduced to video war games in 2018 by Donald Trump, who after his first meeting with Kim in Singapore had ordered a downsizing of common maneuvers, defining them as costly and provocative.

Very delicate situation

Tomorrow, 22 August 2022, the Chinese armed forces will begin a series of live-fire exercises in some areas of the East China Sea, not far from the waters of Taiwan. This was announced by the Chinese administration for maritime safety, reports Tass. The drills will last from 02 local time until 16:00. The authorities have announced a ban on navigation in the designated areas. The forces and means that will be involved in the exercises are not specified.

