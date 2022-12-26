On December 23 local time, U.S. stocks closed down for three consecutive weeks, the longest losing streak since September. Christmas is here, and the U.S. stock market has yet to show a rebound trend. Some investors have a negative attitude towards this year’s “Santa Claus market”.

The “Santa Quotes” are for the last five trading days of the year and the first two trading days of the new year. Historically, since 1969, the S&P 500 has risen an average of 1.3% during the seven-day “Santa Rally.”

DCLA managing partner and portfolio manager Sarat Sethi said there will be no “Santa Claus market” this year. Howard Marks, founder of Oaktree Capital, also said that the stock market is undergoing historic “big changes”. Since 2008, 2009, the central banks of the world have taken strong measures against the treasury and solved the global financial crisis. “We’ve been living in a highly active, healthy, profitable environment for about 14 years, and I don’t think that’s necessarily going to continue,” Marks said.

In December, a “historically strong” month for U.S. stocks, the S&P 500 has lost about 6 percent. The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 20% since the start of the year and is on track for its worst annual performance since 2008.

