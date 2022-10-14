Home World US, street shooting in North Carolina: 5 dead including a police officer
World

US, street shooting in North Carolina: 5 dead including a police officer

US, street shooting in North Carolina: 5 dead including a police officer

Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. The perpetrator was arrested last night around 9.30pm local time, almost five hours after starting the shooting – in the neighborhood of Hedingham near the Neuse River Greenway – which also caused injuries. Two of these were hospitalized. One of them is in critical condition, according to what was reported by the police. The same department later wrote in a tweet that the suspect was arrested after being hunted down at a residence in the area.

“The terror has reached our doors tonight. The nightmare of every community has materialized in Raleigh, ”Governor Roy Cooper said at a press conference, who spoke of“ a senseless and horrible act of violence ”.

