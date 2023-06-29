US Supreme Court abolishes positive discrimination in university admissions

Listen to the audio version of the article

US universities and colleges cannot take race into consideration when assessing applications for admission from students: the US Supreme Court decided this by accepting the appeal against some universities, including Harvard. The judges have thus dealt a blow to the so-called affirmative action, a positive discrimination aimed at greater inclusion of minorities of various kinds but considered controversial and penalizing by many.

Yes to Sunday rest to practice religious faith

The supreme court also upheld a former postman who was denied exemption from working on Sundays in order to be able to practice his faith as an evangelical Christian. The supreme court, which with its conservative majority is broadening religious rights, recognized – this time unanimously – a violation of the federal anti-discrimination law linked to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from discriminating on the basis religious, racial, sexual or national origin.

Democrats: A blow to social justice

The ruling of the US Supreme Court on affirmative action “has put a giant block in our country’s march towards social justice”: this is how the leader of the Democrats in the Senate Chuck Schumer commented on the decision of the highest US judicial body on universities.

Obama: discrimination by money, power and privilege

Strong stance by Barack Obama against the decision of the US supreme court to cancel the criterion of race in student admissions for American universities. “Like any policy, affirmative action was not perfect. But it has allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we deserved it. Now it’s up to all of us to give young people the opportunities they deserve — and to help students around the world benefit from new perspectives,” commented the former president, recalling his personal experience.

Obama has not renounced a jab against privileged access to universities: «Obviously, students on my campus and countless others throughout the country have received – and continue to receive – special consideration for admission. Some have parents who graduated from the same school. Others have families who can afford “coaches” to help them run faster or hit a ball harder. Others go to high school with lavish tutor resources and broad standardized test preparation that helps them score higher on college entrance exams. We usually don’t ask ourselves if those students deserve it. So often we simply accept that money, power and privilege are perfectly justifiable forms of affirmative action, whereas kids growing up like me should compete when the playing field is far from equal.

