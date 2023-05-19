US Supreme Court slams Andy Warhol over Prince’s portrait: ‘He violated copyright’

A series of events resulted Andy Warhol, Prince and celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith before the judges of the American Supreme Court, in a case that will have important repercussions on the way we talk about copyright and artistic expression today. The judges today decided, in a vote of 7 to 2, that the father of Pop Art could not freely draw on the portrait of the singer taken in 1981 by Goldsmith when he created his “Prince Series” in the mid-1980s.