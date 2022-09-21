Home World US, tension between Trump’s lawyers and the independent judge in charge of examining the documents seized in Mar-a-Lago
Clash between Donald Trump’s lawyers and the independent judge in charge of inspecting the papers seized in Mar-a-Lago. The former president’s lawyers refused to offer evidence that the secret had been removed from the documents, as repeated several times by the tycoon. Raymond Dearie, the judge responsible for examining the material seized during an FBI search of the former president’s home in Florida, said he intends to quickly push through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team’s reluctance to say whether they believe the documents had been declassified, as the former president said.

Dearie, a Brooklyn-based veteran judge, met with attorneys for Trump and the Department of Justice to define the next steps in a review process that should slow the criminal investigation into information retention by weeks, if not months. secret in Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House. Dearie will be responsible for sifting through the thousands of documents recovered during the August 8 search. Although Trump’s lawyers had requested the appointment of a “special master” to ensure an independent review of the documents, they resisted Dearie’s request for more information that the seized documents had previously been declassified. However, the lawyers said that a president has absolute authority to declassify information.

