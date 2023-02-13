Home World US, the army shoots down the fourth “unidentified” flying object over North America
US, the army shoots down the fourth “unidentified” flying object over North America

The United States shot down another unidentified flying object in the fourth such military operation this month. President Joe Biden ordered it shot down near Lake Huron near the Canadian border Sunday afternoon.

The object may have interfered with commercial air traffic as it traveled at 20,000 feet (6,100m), the Pentagon said in a statement. It was first detected over military sites in Montana on Saturday, he added.

The object, which was not considered a military threat, was described by defense officials as an unmanned “octagonal structure” with wires attached. He was shot down by a missile launched from an F-16 fighter jet.

US and Canadian authorities had restricted some airspace over Lake Huron as planes were scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object. This is the fourth object identified and shot down on American territory in the last eight days. A confirmation of the downing also came from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The incident raises further questions about the spate of high-flying objects that have been shot down in North America this month.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4 after flying over the continental United States for days. Officials said it originated in China and was used to monitor sensitive sites.

China denied the item was used for espionage and said it was a weather monitoring device that had been misled. Meanwhile, the incident has heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

