US, "the Chinese spy balloon shot down in February had collected images of secret military sites"

US, "the Chinese spy balloon shot down in February had collected images of secret military sites"

His presence over the American skies had triggered a diplomatic crisis between Beijingwhich denied any type of accusation, e Washington. But the Chinese spy balloon that was spotted at the end of January Montanacollected images of secret military sites, despite the administration’s best efforts Biden to stall her action before shooting her down on 4 February off the east coast of the United States. To report the news is Nbcnewswhich cites what was revealed by administration sources, explaining that the Chinese was able to control the ball so that he accomplished more than one ride on some sites and transmit the information collected to Beijing in real time. Cnn he then adds that the device was able to transmit real-time images to the Chinese.

In particular, the intelligence gathered by Chinese came mostly from electronic signals which can be issued by weapon systems or by communications among base personnel. The sources, however, point out that the Chinese could have garnered many more informationif no measures were taken to conceal the potential goals of its reconnaissance, and measures were taken to block the ability of the spy balloon to collect and retransmit signals.

In February, Beijing also provided an explanation on “unintentional entry of a Chinese unmanned airship in US airspace” claiming that it was an accident “due to force majeure, the Chinese side has verified and communicated to the American side”. The balloon, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, was an airship civil used for research purposes, mainly meteorological”. Due to westerly winds and limited self-steering capabilities, “the airship deviated greatly from its planned course. This is a totally unexpected situation caused by force majeure and the facts are very clear,” the ministry added. For the Usa overflights over American territory, including “a nuclear missile base”, has been regarded as one of the most aggressive intelligence-gathering maneuvers of recent years implemented by Chinese.

