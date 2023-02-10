An unidentified object was shot down over Alaska by the Pentagon as announced by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. The shooting down took place on the orders of President Joe Biden. A US official, according to the New York Times, said it was not confirmed whether the object was a balloon, but it was traveling at an altitude that made it a potential threat to civilian aircraft. Unidentified object shot down by US jet over Alaska was flying at 40 thousand feet (12,000 meters) high and could have endangered civil aviation traffic: US National Security Council spokesman Jonh Kirby said

There were “no affirmative indications of a military threat” to people grounded by the object, but no one has so far been able to confirm whether there is any surveillance equipment on the object.

The new downing comes less than a week after the fighter jet’s mission that downed a Chinese spy balloon that had flown across the United States. A case that has generated strong tensions between Beijing and Washington. The object shot down in Alaska was much smaller in size than the Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States Kirby then explained, describing it as a “small car”. Meanwhile, the United States has made it known that it is ready to sanction Chinese companies that the administration claims are connected to the global espionage program using balloons, a few days after the shooting down of the spy balloon.

The unidentified object shot down by a US jet over Alaska, near the border with Canada, it is the size of a small car. Kirby added that he hopes to get more details from the recovery of the remains, which fell in American territorial waters. No indication of whether it belongs to a state or an institution, Kirby said.