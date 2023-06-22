US towards the simplification of visas for workers from India, possible renewal without going abroad

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Biden administration will simplify permits for Indian citizens who want to live and work in the United States, taking advantage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US to encourage the entry or permanence of skilled workers in the country. The Reuters agency writes it, quoting people familiar with the facts.

The State Department could announce as early as June 22 that a small number of Indian and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to reapply in the US without going overseas, under a pilot program that could be expanded in the coming days. years. India has recently received the commitment of the owner of Tesla Elon Musk for a “significant investment” in the country.

Over 70% of H-1B visas to Indians

Indian nationals are the most active beneficiaries of the US H-1B program, accounting for 73 percent of nearly 442,000 H-1B workers in FY 2022. “We all recognize that the mobility of our people is a huge asset to us.” a US official said. The objective, always reported by the department, is therefore to “address the issue in a multifaceted way”.

A State Department spokesman declined to comment in detail on the types of visas issued and the exact timing of the program, after the initiative first surfaced in Bloomberg Law in the winter. The spokesperson said the “pilot program will begin with a small number of cases, with plans to grow the initiative over the next year or two,” refusing to define the small size. Milestones may change and are not final until announced. The White House declined to comment.

How permits work today

The US government makes 65,000 H-1B visas and an additional 20,000 advanced worker visas available to businesses annually. The permits last for three years and can be renewed for another three. Firms that have used the largest number of H-1B workers in recent years include India’s Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, as well as Amazon, Alphabet and Meta in the U.S. , according to data provided by the US government. The ability for some temporary foreign workers to renew their U.S. visas would free up resources for interviews at overseas consulates, the spokesman said. The pilot program would also include some workers on L-1 visas, which are available to people who they’re moving within a company to a location in the United States, one of the sources said.

