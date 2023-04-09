US train derails in Pittsburgh, no injuries reported

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-09 15:18

CCTV News Client News According to US media reports, on the 8th local time, a train operated by the Norfolk Southern Railway Company derailed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. According to local officials, four carriages overturned and derailed, causing some road sections in the accident area to be closed for more than an hour. There are currently no reports of casualties.

Reports said five empty carriages of the train derailed, but no injuries have been reported. Train operator Norfolk Southern issued a statement that afternoon saying there were no hazardous materials in the derailed train. While Norfolk Southern said the carriages remained “upright”, local officials said four carriages had overturned. Crews have rushed to the scene to carry out clean-up work. In addition, the derailment caused some road sections in the accident area to be closed for more than 1 hour.

In early February this year, a train operated by the Norfolk Southern Railway Company derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, causing a large amount of toxic chemicals to enter the air, water and soil, causing an environmental crisis.

In recent years, large freight rail companies in the United States have laid off a large number of employees in order to control costs, but have not invested enough in safety. At the same time, the US government’s ineffective supervision has led to various accidents on trains across the United States. Once the accidents cause chemical leakage, it will pose a serious threat to the lives of surrounding residents and the environment.