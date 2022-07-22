Donald Trump He “chose not to act” on January 6, 2021, when Congress was stormed by an angry mob of his supporters. Despite the pressure of his advisors, including his children Ivanka and Eric, the former president was adamant, glued to the TV watching the live broadcast from Fox. Without lifting a finger, despite the fact that he knew that among the insurgents there were also armed ones. And in so doing he “betrayed his oath on the Constitution”, “did not defend the country” and “abdicated his obligations”. In the awaited eighth public hearing, the commission of inquiry into the uprising reconstructed the 187 minutes of the uprising, from when Trump left the stage after inviting his fans to march on Capitol Hill to when he posted the video asking them on Twitter. to go home.

Trump trial by Carlo Bonini (editorial coordination), Paolo Mastrolilli and Laura Pertici (multimedia coordination). Gedi Visual production July 14, 2022



“He paved the way for violence and corruption” with his attempts to overturn the outcome of the vote and for this he must “be held accountable”, said the chairman of the special commission, the Democrat Bennie Thompson. Through videos and live and non-live testimonies, those three hours and passes of panic were retraced – minute by minute. Hours of tension in the White House with almost all of the president’s advisers trying in vain to get him to intervene and stop the protest. Trump heard no one and indeed, just before the violence exploded with force, he tweeted against the former vice president Mike Pence calling him a “coward” because he wanted to certify Jo Bideno’s victory. Pence was immediately removed from the Secret Service. And the agents – the commission reports – were so worried that the worst could happen that they phoned their families to say hello.

The testimonials

That tweet against Pence led the former National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger to resign, as he himself said.

With his tweet about Vice President Trump “he threw fuel on the fire”, he effectively gave “permission” to protesters to raise the level of the clash, he said before the commission. Sarah Matthew, the former deputy spokesperson for the White House. As the situation exploded on Capitol Hill, the former president was engaged in a tug-of-war with his folks who wanted to get him to tweet to calm people down. It took hours, until 16.02, before Trump decided to post a relaxing video in which he asked the demonstrators to go home. A video made possible in part thanks to the intervention of Ivanka who helped find the right words, the ones the president liked. Words in which no condemnation was expressed for what happened, but a feeling of closeness: “We love you, you are special”.

“Everyone”, in the White House and outside, “wanted a stop to the protests. Everyone except Trump,” the Republican congressman pointed out. Adam Kinzinger, member of the commission of inquiry. During the two hours and 45 minutes of the hearing, the video of Trump of January 7 was also presented, when more than 24 hours after the attack he spoke to the nation but only after he was aired the real possibility of an impeachment and an appeal to the 25th Amendment. The video shows Trump refusing to say the “elections are closed”: “I can’t say. I say Congress has certified” the result.

Assault on Capitol Hill, the commission of inquiry: “Trump tried to call a witness”. “He Mobilized Extremist Groups” July 13, 2022



The former councilor Pat Cipollone he told how he “went out of his way to get the president to make a statement” to get the rioters to leave the congressional buildings. “I expressed my opinion to him in a clear and strong way – she revealed – with me they pushed other people including Ivanka Trump” and the former presidential chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In the White House, while Congress was under assault, there was also Melania Trump. “I didn’t know what was happening or I would have condemned the violence,” he told Fox shortly before the hearing. “I was doing my First Lady duties – she added – cataloging White House articles for national archives.”

Live in prime time

The hearing ended with the harsh words of Liz Cheney, Republican deputy who sits on the commission: the former president is “indefensible, he exploited the patriotism of his supporters by using it as a weapon”. You speak of a “collapsing dam” around Trump and you are making an appointment in September with a new series of hearings.

Capitol Hill, Trump’s wrath against the commission of inquiry: “Witch hunt”. And attack Barr June 14, 2022



The “trial” was broadcast live and in prime time on major American networks, although not all. While Cnn and Msnbc did not waste a minute of the hearing, the Trumpian Fox News obscured the testimonies, and dedicated only a few links from the study to dismantle the scope of the commission’s work, and then change the theme decisively in the second part of the evening and speak of the “China threat” to the economy of the American giant.