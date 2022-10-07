Home World US, two ISIS leaders killed in an air raid in Syria
World

by admin
Two leading ISIS figures were killed by the US military in an air raid in Syria. This was announced by the US central command, Centcom. “US forces successfully conducted an air strike in northern Syria, killing Abu-Hashum al-Umawi, and another senior ISIS official,” the statement read.

The announcement of the death of the two senior ISIS officials comes the day after the news of another US raid, also in northern Syria, which killed another leading figure of the Islamic State. “No US military was injured or killed and there was no loss or damage to US equipment in the execution of this operation,” US Central Command added in the statement.

