April 10, 202313:02

For the US Navy “the operation of the destroyer complies with international law”. Chinese military staged attack to take Taiwan









High voltage in the South China Sea, where Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has detected 12 Chinese warships and 91 fighter planes around the island, on the third and final day of exercises of the People’s Liberation Army. The Marina Usa reported that his USS Milius missile destroyer conducted a mission on navigational rights and freedoms near the Spratly Islands, claimed by Beijing. The announcement came just as the Chinese military entered its final day of exercises, in response to themeeting in Los Angeles between Taipei president Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The US Navy said the destroyer’s “operation complies with international law”.

“Although the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army has announced the end of its maneuvers, the military will never relax its efforts to strengthen combat readiness,” the ministry wrote in a statement, providing the bulletin of the raids to the 18 local time (12 in Italy).

China: “US ship entered illegally near disputed islands” The Southern Theater Command of China‘s People’s Liberation Army said through a spokesman that it organized naval and air forces to “track and monitor” the USS Milius destroyer when it “illegally entered waters near China‘s Meiji Barrier Reef.” in the Nansha (disputed islands also known as Spratly, ed), in the South China Sea”.

Block tested around Taiwan, including with aircraft carriers China also reported that its fighter jets equipped “with real weapons” conducted “simulated attacks” near Taiwan in operations that, also engaging the aircraft carrier Shandong, tested “a blockade around the island “. Multiple H-6K fighter jets, “carrying live ammunition, carried out multiple waves of simulated attacks on key targets in Taiwan,” the Eastern Theater Command of China‘s People’s Liberation Army said in a statement, adding that the aircraft carrier Shandong ” participated in the exercises”. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has announced that



“successfully” completed its three-day “patrol and combat readiness” objectives around the island of Taiwan, according to a statement from spokesman Shi Yi.

Beijing: “Taiwan independence and peace are mutually exclusive” China, therefore, has warned that “Taiwan independence and peace” are “mutually exclusive” scenarios. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in the daily briefing that the “joint sword-sharpening exercises” of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which began on Saturday and are expected to end during the day, aiming to “surround the island”, they are “a severe warning to Taiwan’s secessionist forces and their collusion with external forces”, as well as “actions necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Beijing considers Taipei an “inalienable” part of its territory.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/mondo” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_mondo_nave-guerra-usa-mar-cinese-meridionale_63309757-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”mondo”,”nave-guerra-usa-mar-cinese-meridionale_63309757-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“mondo”,”amp”] }}”>

Related “military movements”



VISIT THE UNITED STATES



news last-news“> Latest arrivals from Mondo {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}