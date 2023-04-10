Home World US Warship in the South China Sea | Wrath of Beijing: “Illegal entry near disputed islands”
World

US Warship in the South China Sea | Wrath of Beijing: “Illegal entry near disputed islands”

by admin
US Warship in the South China Sea | Wrath of Beijing: “Illegal entry near disputed islands”


High voltage in the South China Sea, where Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has detected 12 Chinese warships and 91 fighter planes around the island, on the third and final day of exercises of the People’s Liberation Army. The Marina Usa reported that his USS Milius missile destroyer conducted a mission on navigational rights and freedoms near the Spratly Islands, claimed by Beijing. The announcement came just as the Chinese military entered its final day of exercises, in response to themeeting in Los Angeles between Taipei president Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The US Navy said the destroyer’s “operation complies with international law”.

“Although the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army has announced the end of its maneuvers, the military will never relax its efforts to strengthen combat readiness,” the ministry wrote in a statement, providing the bulletin of the raids to the 18 local time (12 in Italy).

China: “US ship entered illegally near disputed islands” The Southern Theater Command of China‘s People’s Liberation Army said through a spokesman that it organized naval and air forces to “track and monitor” the USS Milius destroyer when it “illegally entered waters near China‘s Meiji Barrier Reef.” in the Nansha (disputed islands also known as Spratly, ed), in the South China Sea”.

Block tested around Taiwan, including with aircraft carriers China also reported that its fighter jets equipped “with real weapons” conducted “simulated attacks” near Taiwan in operations that, also engaging the aircraft carrier Shandong, tested “a blockade around the island “. Multiple H-6K fighter jets, “carrying live ammunition, carried out multiple waves of simulated attacks on key targets in Taiwan,” the Eastern Theater Command of China‘s People’s Liberation Army said in a statement, adding that the aircraft carrier Shandong ” participated in the exercises”. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has announced that

“successfully” completed its three-day “patrol and combat readiness” objectives around the island of Taiwan, according to a statement from spokesman Shi Yi.

Beijing: “Taiwan independence and peace are mutually exclusive” China, therefore, has warned that “Taiwan independence and peace” are “mutually exclusive” scenarios. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in the daily briefing that the “joint sword-sharpening exercises” of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which began on Saturday and are expected to end during the day, aiming to “surround the island”, they are “a severe warning to Taiwan’s secessionist forces and their collusion with external forces”, as well as “actions necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Beijing considers Taipei an “inalienable” part of its territory.

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/mondo” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_mondo_nave-guerra-usa-mar-cinese-meridionale_63309757-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”mondo”,”nave-guerra-usa-mar-cinese-meridionale_63309757-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“mondo”,”amp”] }}”>

See also  James Webb Space Telescope: What cosmic shocking pictures have NASA released? - BBC News in Chinese

You may also like

Dalai Lama asks baby ‘suck my tongue’, then...

Kentucky, bank shooting in Louisville: 5 dead –...

ƻȫġְȫϵ – ֮

Ivan Gah’s first opponent of Novak Djokovic in...

There is some hope for a peace deal...

Accident with injured children, one of the motorists...

United States, shooting in a Kentucky bank: five...

Hotel Bulgari Tokyo – Bringing modern Italian glamor...

Mahir Mulalić had an emergency operation Entertainment

Dalai Lama asks a child “suck my tongue”,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy