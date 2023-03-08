Home World Usa, 15-year-old graduate admitted to doctorate in law. He could be among the youngest in the world
Usa, 15-year-old graduate admitted to doctorate in law. He could be among the youngest in the world



NEW YORK. At 15, already with a bachelor’s and master’s degree, he was accepted to the juris doctorate. The little genius is called James ‘Jimmy’ Chilimigras, he comes from Mississippi and could become the youngest student to finish the highest degree course in the United States and among the first in the world. Jimmy took the exam for what is considered the top grade last year when he was 14, receiving the highest score among the states of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. He already has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University online. The boy has not yet chosen where he will carry out his doctorate but he underlined that he will be in attendance. According to what was revealed by his father, the little genius did not have an easy childhood and had to overcome problems in reading and understanding the text.

