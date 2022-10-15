Home World Usa, 15 year old killed on the subway in New York
A 15-year-old boy was killed on Friday afternoon in a subway car in Queens, New York. This was reported by the police as reported by the New York Times. The victim, who police have not identified, was shot at least once in the chest at 3:47 pm local time while traveling on a southbound train in Far Rockaway. Passengers rescued him and took him off the train to Far Rockaway-Mott station, rescuers tried to revive him on the spot then he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police press office said. The causes of the attack are still unknown.

