Usa, 16-year-old African American boy misses the doorbell: the landlord shoots him in the head

Ralph Paul Yarl16 years old, of African American ancestryhad gone to pick up his brothersbut has wrong l’address of the house to which he was headed. A small mistake but it was quasi fatale: the landlord, an 85-year-old man, when he opened the door, grabbed a pistol he has shot in the head. After several days in the hospital the lad he has been discharged and, according to his father, is making progress. The incident happened in Kansas CityIn the Missouri. The American president Joe Biden phoned the boy, and wished him a speedy recovery. What struck the young man was Andrew Lester: Shot him twice, first in the arm and then in the head, with his .32 revolver. He is charged with armed assault. A few hours after the incident, the police put theman in custodybut 24 hours later he was released by prosecutors pending “a formal statement from the victims and the collection of evidence”.

The Chief of Police Stacey Graves he recognized in the affair a “racial component”although it has not yet been officially declared the racial discrimination as motive. Outrage and indignation by the African-American community: yesterday hundreds of people flocked to the neighborhood of the house where the boy was shot for to March together with the family, expressing solidarity and support. To condemn the affair also political personality and of showwho are asking the authorities for a change of course, in the aftermath of the umpteenth tragedy linked to the possession of firearms in United States. “My heart broke to hear that a 16-year-old boy accidentally rings the wrong door to take back his brothers was shot in the head by a man who didn’t want him on his property,” says the actress Halle Berry in un tweet.