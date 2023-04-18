Usa, 16-year-old African American rings at the wrong door and the owner shoots him in the head: it’s serious

NEW YORK – When Ralph Yarl he rang at the door, thought he would introduce himself in the elegant manner which made him the idol of the school orchestra, and among the best young clarinetists in Missouri, and say: Good evening sir, I have come to get my little brothers. Instead, the man behind the door, an 85-year-old white man, shot him in the head and, once on the ground, unloaded another shot to finish him off, but hitting him in the arm.