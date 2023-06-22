Home » Usa, 2-year-old boy accidentally shoots and kills his eighth month pregnant mother
World

Usa, 2-year-old boy accidentally shoots and kills his eighth month pregnant mother

by admin
Usa, 2-year-old boy accidentally shoots and kills his eighth month pregnant mother

in the state ofOhio (Use) a 2 year old child he accidentally shot and killed his mother 31 enne PRECINCT in the eighth month. The woman was hit in the back with one of the weapons belonging to her husband, father of the child, who was not at her home at the time. The victim, by name Laura Ilg, she did not die on the spot but after her arrival at the hospital. It was she herself who called the 911 emergency number reporting that she had been hit with an accidental bullet fired by her young son. Unfortunately the doctors were not able to save even the child she was carrying in her womb, close to her birth.

According to the local newspaper Cleveland 19News, when help arrived, the woman was still conscious and explained the dynamics of the accident to the agents. Police also found another 9mm handgun on the bedside table and two other loaded firearms, all belonging to the victim’s husband.

This is just the latest in a series of tragedy that upset the United States, where according to the Pew Research Center about 40% of US households own firearms. Just Monday, in fact, another tragedy took place in the Kentuckywhere a bambino Of 5 years was killed by his little brother of 7 with a firearm.

See also  British media exposed the identities of the two victims who fell from the US military plane: brothers, only teenagers

You may also like

Political history of pots – Il Post

The very difficult job of the new Turkish...

It is not true that Ukraine is advancing:...

You can now see the video clip of...

Bilbao BBK Music Legends Fest, Mugacu Fest, Allah-Las,...

Usa: searches for the Titan intensify, 10 ships...

A Cane Corso dog attacked and injured a...

Explosion in a restaurant in China, at least...

promoted, with 9 in conduct

The passengers of the Titan submarine could suffer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy