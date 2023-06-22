Usa, 2-year-old boy accidentally shoots and kills his eighth month pregnant mother

in the state ofOhio (Use) a 2 year old child he accidentally shot and killed his mother 31 enne PRECINCT in the eighth month. The woman was hit in the back with one of the weapons belonging to her husband, father of the child, who was not at her home at the time. The victim, by name Laura Ilg, she did not die on the spot but after her arrival at the hospital. It was she herself who called the 911 emergency number reporting that she had been hit with an accidental bullet fired by her young son. Unfortunately the doctors were not able to save even the child she was carrying in her womb, close to her birth.

According to the local newspaper Cleveland 19News, when help arrived, the woman was still conscious and explained the dynamics of the accident to the agents. Police also found another 9mm handgun on the bedside table and two other loaded firearms, all belonging to the victim’s husband.

This is just the latest in a series of tragedy that upset the United States, where according to the Pew Research Center about 40% of US households own firearms. Just Monday, in fact, another tragedy took place in the Kentuckywhere a bambino Of 5 years was killed by his little brother of 7 with a firearm.

