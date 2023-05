Florida Governor Ron De Santis will announce his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential election in a chat on Twitter together with the CEO of the platform, the billionaire Elon Musk, on Wednesday, May 24. The news was confirmed by the De Santis staff.

The announcement is scheduled for May 24 at 6pm local time on social media and will be audio only. De Santis, 44, has long been considered Donald Trump’s main rival for the Republican nomination.