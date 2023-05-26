Usa 2024, DeSantis collects 8.2 million dollars in 24 hours

Listen to the audio version of the article

The flop of the Twitter launch of Ron DeSantis’ 2024 US presidential campaign did not deter donors, allowing the Florida governor to raise $8.2 million in the first 24 hours, of which one million in just one hour. The figure, including online contributions and money from major donors, is more than the $6.3 million raised by Joe Biden on the first day of his 2019 run. The presidential campaign’s Twitter takeoff did not go exactly as planned: the audio platform Twitter Spaces crashed for the first half hour of the dialogue between the governor of Florida and the patron of the social media Elon Musk. In the whole live event, after the awkward, long initial silent scene, it ended up running for 90 minutes.