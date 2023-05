The flop of the toss up Twitter of the 2024 US presidential campaign by Ron DeSantis it didn’t deter donors, allowing the Florida governor to raise $8.2 million in the first 24 hours, including $1 million in just one hour.

The figure, including online contributions and money from major donors, is more than the $6.3 million raised by Joe Biden on the first day of his 2019 candidacy.