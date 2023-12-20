USA 2024, the Colorado Supreme Court excludes Trump from the state primaries

Donald Trump’s name cannot appear on the ballot for the next presidential election because on January 6, 2021 he participated in an insurrection against the Constitution. It is the explosive ruling issued by the Colorado Supreme Court, which promises to open a legal dispute capable of paralyzing the entire process for selecting the next occupant of the White House.

Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution disqualifies from election persons who have participated in an insurrection after having sworn to uphold the fundamental law of the land by assuming public office. On this basis, a debate opened in recent months, in which several jurists argued that the authorities of the individual fifty states had the power to exclude Trump from the next presidential elections, because after having taken the oath to enter the White House on January 6, 2021 he had participated in the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order, encouraging his supporters to demonstrate against the Congress that was preparing to ratify Joe Biden’s victory.

The New Hampshire Secretary of State had long considered this option, but had determined that he could not act without a specific direction from a court. So lawsuits had been filed in his state, Minnesota, Michigan and Colorado. In the first two cases the judges had rejected them due to procedural flaws, while the Michigan court had decided not to intervene because it was a political issue. In Colorado, magistrate Sarah Wallace had ruled that an insurrection had taken place on January 6, 2021, and Trump had taken part in it by encouraging the protesters, giving a speech before the assault on Congress, and defending it with subsequent messages on Twitter. Wallace also said that courts have the authority to enforce the Fourteenth Amendment, but stopped short of the office of the president, saying the clause does not apply to the head of the White House because his job and his oath they are different from everyone else. The Court of Appeals had upheld her ruling, but now the Supreme Court has overturned it, ruling that Wallace was right on everything except the last point: Section 3 applies to every citizen, and therefore also to the president . Consequently, Trump’s name must be deleted from the ballots for the Republican primaries, and cannot appear on those for next November’s elections. However, the judges suspended the application of their sentence, to give Donald time to appeal.

He obviously immediately announced that he will appeal to the federal Supreme Court, where he has a majority of six conservative judges, three of whom were nominated by him, and has used the issue to make propaganda and raise electoral funds.

This tactic worked in the other four criminal cases in which he was indicted, because by presenting himself as the victim of political persecution it pushed his supporters to support him even more. So he jumped to the top of the polls for the Republican primaries, and now also for the presidential elections. The problem, however, is that if the federal Supreme Court decided that the Fourteenth Amendment applies to him, the issue would be reopened across the country. Lawsuits would flock everywhere, but no court would have the power to override that of Washington, and the electoral authorities of the fifty states would no longer be able to avoid deleting Trump’s name from the presidential ballots. At that point the risk of violent uprisings would become very real, but law enforcement would have the legal authority to stop them. If, however, the federal Supreme Court rejects the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump will be able to use the matter as a propaganda tool, to repeat that he is the victim of a political conspiracy hatched with the complicity of the judicial system.

