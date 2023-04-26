Home » Usa 2024, the Republicans draw the disasters of a possible Biden-bis with artificial intelligence: “The weakest president ever” – The video
World

Usa 2024, the Republicans draw the disasters of a possible Biden-bis with artificial intelligence: “The weakest president ever” – The video

by admin
Usa 2024, the Republicans draw the disasters of a possible Biden-bis with artificial intelligence: “The weakest president ever” – The video

«He is disconnected from reality», «He will be sent home», «If he is elected, American citizens will find themselves in worse conditions». These are just some of the attacks launched by the Republican party and aimed at the president of the United States, Joe Biden, after the announcement of his re-nomination for the 2024 presidential elections. However, they do not seem to be enough: the Grand Old Party in fact, he entrusted his (yet another) reaction to Biden’s race for the White House to a video created with artificial intelligence. It is, underlines a spokesman for the GOP ad Axios, the first time the Republican National Committee produces content with 100% Ai software. The film, about 30 seconds long, opens with the (probably) post-vote celebrations of the US president himself, together with his deputy, Kamala Harris, who today – Tuesday, April 25 – confirmed her ticket race with Biden . And finally, the dystopian version of the future if both were re-elected complete with national and international crises, destroyed cities and explosions. In a press release accompanying the video – explains the American newspaper – the president of the RNC, Ronna McDaniel, also stated that the Republican party is united in the enterprise of defeating Biden in 2024 and that the Americans “are counting the days that separate us from the moment Biden is sent home. If voters allow the current US president “to ‘finish the job’, inflation – reads the note – will continue to soar, crime will increase, more fentalyn it will cross our open borders, children will be marginalized and American families will be worse off.”

See also  A Russian cruiser in front of Puglia

Read on about Open

Read also:

You may also like

the victims were between 17 and 27 years...

Afghanistan, killed by the Taliban Isis-K leader instigating...

Daniel Radcliffe had a baby | Entertainment

Tati Kasteljanos scored four goals for Real Madrid...

Kevin Panter triple to win Partizan Real Madrid...

Vremenska prognoza za 26 april | Vremenska prognoza

Gold host Carlson announces departure Fox stock falls...

Stock Exchange: Milan closes down, Ftse Mib -1.03%...

BAT fined for selling cigarettes to North Korea...

Kenya, fasted to “see Jesus”: the bodies of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy