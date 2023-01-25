Home World Usa, 21-year-old shoots and kills three people: arrested after manhunt in Washington State
Three people were killed in an overnight shooting in Yakima, a city in rural Washington state on the west coast of the United States. The killer is a 21-year-old boy, Jarid Haddock, identified by the footage of the security cameras. According to the account of some witnesses, Haddock would have targeted people at random.

After crossing the street, the young man entered a shop, pulled out his pistol and killed two people who were getting food. Then he came out and shot and killed another person. Finally he stopped at a gas station, fired again at a car window, got into a car and escaped. In all, nine shots were fired, at two different times. The boy was arrested after a short escape.

The killings occurred within hours of the massacres in Half Moon Bay, California, where a 67-year-old man killed seven people, and in Monterey Park, also California, where another 72-year-old man killed eleven people.

