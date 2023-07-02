Home » Usa, 5-year-old girl injured by gunshot during funeral wake for a boy killed by a firearm
World

Usa, 5-year-old girl injured by gunshot during funeral wake for a boy killed by a firearm

by admin
Usa, 5-year-old girl injured by gunshot during funeral wake for a boy killed by a firearm

Wounded at 5 years old by a gunshot fired in the street, where a small crowd had gathered to commemorate the death of a boy, a victim of gun violence. it happens nel Bronx, a New York.
The little girl was in a stationary car and was hit by gunshots fired from a speeding car. Admitted to hospital, the little girl is doing better and her life is not in danger.
The episode has though revived the controversy over violence in New York, where they continue to repeat shootings on the street, among the people. Justin Rodriguez, 26, was killed in one of these, shot in the chest in what appeared to be an execution. And it was to remember the boy that dozens of people had gathered to pray, complete with a vigil and candles, when another shooting began.

See also  Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Auto Industry

You may also like

New Measures Announced by Villa Clara Government to...

The EU mission in BiH reaction to the...

Shooting in Sisak, Croatia | Info

Palermo, not only Valente: Marconi too could say...

The Sicilia Jazz Festival closes with The Manhattan...

Hainan Tourism Development Research Institute: Paving the Way...

Dejan Radonjić rejected Budućnost because of fans’ insults...

Tragic Shooting at Hardware Store in Maracaibo Raises...

Russian woman delighted with Serbia and Belgrade |...

This summer you can cool off cheaply |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy