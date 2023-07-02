Usa, 5-year-old girl injured by gunshot during funeral wake for a boy killed by a firearm

Wounded at 5 years old by a gunshot fired in the street, where a small crowd had gathered to commemorate the death of a boy, a victim of gun violence. it happens nel Bronx, a New York.

The little girl was in a stationary car and was hit by gunshots fired from a speeding car. Admitted to hospital, the little girl is doing better and her life is not in danger.

The episode has though revived the controversy over violence in New York, where they continue to repeat shootings on the street, among the people. Justin Rodriguez, 26, was killed in one of these, shot in the chest in what appeared to be an execution. And it was to remember the boy that dozens of people had gathered to pray, complete with a vigil and candles, when another shooting began.

