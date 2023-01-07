Home World USA, 6-year-old boy shoots and injures teacher at Virginia school
USA, 6-year-old boy shoots and injures teacher at Virginia school

A 6-year-old boy shot and wounded a teacher Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The news was reported by the police, who reported that the injuries sustained by the teacher were considered life-threatening.

It is not yet clear how a 6-year-old boy could have access to a firearm or to what extent the child knew how to control the weapon.

The student was taken into police custody. No students were injured.

Local police chief Steve Drew stressed in a press conference that “it was not an accidental shooting”. The victim is a 30-year-old teacher. “I’m in shock and I’m discouraged,” said city schools superintendent George Parker. “We need community support to make sure guns aren’t available to young people.”

School shootings plague the United States, with recent tragedies including the killing last May of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman. There were an estimated 44,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, about half of them homicides, accidents and self-defense and half of them suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive database.

