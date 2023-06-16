Home » Usa, 600 dollars for a brain: the head of the Harvard morgue accused of trafficking in organs
NEW YORK – Harvard’s macabre affairs are the latest blow to the credibility of one of the most famous universities in the world. The head of the morgue at the medical school in Boston, Massachusetts, sold shreds of flesh, brains, bones, skin taken from bodies loaned to the morgue awaiting cremation to private individuals.

Federal prosecutors have indicted Cedric Lodge55, his wife Denise63, and three others, all accused of trafficking organs and human parts between states, from Pennsylvania to Arkansas.

