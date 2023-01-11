A computer system failure Federal Aviation Administration (Faa) halted all US airline flights early this morning for several hours. The FAA only announced the resumption of flights at 9 am Washington time. This was reported by the agency itself with an announcement on Twitter.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ?? (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

In the morning’s release, the Federal Aviation Administration said it was “working to restore the air mission notification system.” “We are performing final validation checks and restocking the system. Operations throughout the national airspace system are affected. “We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

Several people tweeted that they were stranded due to the outage.

Gotta love when you book a 6 am flight trying to avoid travel delays, but due to a nationwide FAA system issue the flight is delayed anyway. Going to be a long day 🙂 — Adele Burk (@BurkAdele) January 11, 2023

Flight delays in the US numbered over 3,500.

At the moment there is no evidence that the failure was due to a cyber attack, said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, according to whom the president Joe Biden”was informed this morning by the Secretary of Transportation of the failure of the Federal Aviation Administration system”. . The FAA will provide regular updates.”

“I just spoke to Buttigieg, they still don’t know the cause, I’ve asked that they report directly to me as soon as they find out.” Like this Joe Biden answered reporters’ questions about the computer failure that had disrupted air traffic in the United States, reporting on his talk with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The planes can still land safely, but they cannot take off – added the president – It is not known what the cause is, but they expect that in a couple of hours they will be able to have a clearer idea of ​​what caused it provoked and we can then provide answers”.

The FAA’s announcement announcing the resumption of takeoffs arrived at 8.45 Washington time.