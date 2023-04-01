Home World Usa, a tornado devastates Arkansas: one dead and over 20 injured. Alert for 28 million people
Usa, a tornado devastates Arkansas: one dead and over 20 injured. Alert for 28 million people

Usa, a tornado devastates Arkansas: one dead and over 20 injured. Alert for 28 million people

A tornado devastates the capital of Arkansas, Little Rock, and the surrounding areas: at least one person died, 24 injured. Destroyed houses, shops, a mall and several cars. Seventy thousand homes left without electricity. State Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said state of emergency and mobilized the National Guard.

And I’m 28 million people threatened from the tornado warning in the United States, as reported by the national weather service which called the situation “very serious”.
According to the US media, gusts of wind up to 112 kilometers per hour and violent hailstorms with grains with a diameter of 3.8 cm are expected. The threat affects areas of northeastern Illinois, northwestern Indiana, southern Wisconsin, and Lake Michigan.

