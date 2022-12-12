Home World Usa-Africa, summit to counter Chinese and Russian influence on the continent starting tomorrow in Washington
NEW YORK – Reassert American leadership in Africa, and take the continent out of the hands of China and Russia. The White House does not officially present the summit it will host from Tuesday to Thursday in Washington like this, but all the protagonists know that this is the substance. It is time to see if the concrete offers that Biden will do to his colleagues, such as the entry of the African Union into the G20 with a permanent seat, will be enough to change the dynamics of recent years in favor of the United States, helping them both to seize the economic opportunities offered by the continent, as well as the strategic ones , starting from the collaboration to counter Islamic terrorism.

