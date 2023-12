NEW YORK – Acquitted of being a murderer for shooting a liquor store clerk during a robbery in 1974. Glynn Simmons70 years old, Afro-Americanregained freedom, honor and put his name on a painful record: according to the National Registry of Exonerations, which collects data on releases on behalf of the University of Michigan, no one had ever been freed in the United States after spent 48 years, one month and eighteen days behind bars.

