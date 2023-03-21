The images taken by the video surveillance cameras of the Central State Hospital of the Virginia show the death of Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old African American who had visited the facility on March 6. In the video, up to ten people, including sheriff’s department officers and nurses, are seen standing on top of him before his death. The man was held down and chained for about 11 minutes until it stopped moving. There is no need to use a defibrillator.

In the video we then see a nurse covering the body with a white sheet. The man – again from the images – arrived in an SUV at the hospital, then the agents arrived around the car, and Otieno was taken handcuffed inside the structure. Here he was seated against a wall but started to move and then police and medical workers threw themselves on top of him to immobilize him. A preliminary medical report says the man is dead by asphyxiation and a Virginia prosecutor charged with second-degree murder seven deputy sheriffs of Henrico County and three hospital workers. “My son was treated like a dog, worse than a dog – said the young man’s mother, Caroline Ouko – I saw it with my own eyes in the video. He was treated inhumanely.”