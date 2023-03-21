Home World Usa, African American blocked and killed by policemen and nurses while hospitalized: the video released by the investigators
World

Usa, African American blocked and killed by policemen and nurses while hospitalized: the video released by the investigators

by admin
Usa, African American blocked and killed by policemen and nurses while hospitalized: the video released by the investigators

The images taken by the video surveillance cameras of the Central State Hospital of the Virginia show the death of Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old African American who had visited the facility on March 6. In the video, up to ten people, including sheriff’s department officers and nurses, are seen standing on top of him before his death. The man was held down and chained for about 11 minutes until it stopped moving. There is no need to use a defibrillator.

In the video we then see a nurse covering the body with a white sheet. The man – again from the images – arrived in an SUV at the hospital, then the agents arrived around the car, and Otieno was taken handcuffed inside the structure. Here he was seated against a wall but started to move and then police and medical workers threw themselves on top of him to immobilize him. A preliminary medical report says the man is dead by asphyxiation and a Virginia prosecutor charged with second-degree murder seven deputy sheriffs of Henrico County and three hospital workers. “My son was treated like a dog, worse than a dog – said the young man’s mother, Caroline Ouko – I saw it with my own eyes in the video. He was treated inhumanely.”

The article Usa, African American blocked and killed by policemen and nurses while hospitalized: the video released by the investigators comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Goldman Sachs: The U.S. unemployment rate will hit a 50-year low by the end of 2022 | US Economy | NTDTV Online

You may also like

Biković on life with a girlfriend | Entertainment

The UK wants to supply shells containing depleted...

Illness on the Palermo-Krakow flight, passenger died in...

Udinese – The market is always active /...

Women’s curling, Italy: the dream continues! Scotland also...

Miloš Biković’s girlfriend is decorating the apartment |...

EA Sports PGA Tour shows us the Career...

MAGGIORE / 100 bees for 1 rental: the...

The Low Festival adds almost a dozen new...

There was a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in northeastern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy